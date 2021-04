First on CNN: Pelosi concedes to even partisan split on 1/6 commission in effort to jumpstart talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is offering a significant change to her plans for a 9/11-style commission to investigate what led up to the Capitol insurrection on January 6, proposing to create an independent panel with an equal number of Republican and Democratic members, a source familiar with the negotiations told CNN.