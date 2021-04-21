CDC advisers will meet Friday to discuss the J&J vaccine. Here's what could happen next



Added: 20.04.2021 23:20 | 26 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cdc.gov



Vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet Friday to make recommendations for use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after it was put on hold to investigate a potential link to serious blood clots. More in rss.cnn.com »