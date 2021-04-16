Opinion: The consequences will be deadly if we don't fight vaccine misinformation



Source: www.paho.org



While a slow but steady rise in Covid-19 vaccine availability and vaccination has offered a light at the end of the tunnel, the challenges that come with ending the pandemic seem to be endless. Most recently, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson's vaccine due to six reported cases of a severe type of blood clot. This will surely create a new wave vaccine hesitancy. But a large number of people had already refused the vaccines outright or adopted a wait-and-see approach early on in the pandemic due to misinformation or disinformation they saw on social media platforms. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Social media