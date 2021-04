House panel advances bill to study reparations



A House committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would create a commission to study reparations for descendants of enslaved Americans, a major achievement for advocates of reparations as it marks the first time this bill would have a full House vote on the floor. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Panda