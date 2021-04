Secretary of State Blinken visits Afghanistan



Added: 15.04.2021 13:27 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.wionews.com



Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday in an unannounced visit to the country where US troops have been fighting for nearly 20 years. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Afghanistan