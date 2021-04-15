ï»¿Thursday, 15 April 2021
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Federal judge rules private land on border can be seized for the wall
Added: 14.04.2021 22:42 | 10 views | 0 comments
Source: www.theworkersrights.com
The federal government can take "immediate possession" of a Texas family's land along the US-Mexico border after a years-long court battle, a federal judge has ruled -- a move at odds with President Joe Biden's pledge to halt wall construction.
More in rss.cnn.com
»
Tags:
FED
,
Government
,
President
,
Mexico
,
Texas
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Acer
Audi
BeyoncÃ©
Boris Johnson
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Corruption
Couples
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
Fender
FIA
GM
Hong Kong
HP
Indiana
iOS
ISIS
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Manchester City
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Players
Premier League
PS4
Red Bull
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
Star Wars
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2021 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us