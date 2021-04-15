ï»¿Thursday, 15 April 2021
Prosecutors won't pursue charges in shooting death of Ashli Babbitt during Capitol riot

Added: 14.04.2021 19:24 | 13 views | 0 comments

Source: www.investopedia.com
Federal prosecutors in Washington, DC, will not pursue criminal charges against the US Capitol Police officer involved in the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt during the riot at the Capitol on January 6, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

