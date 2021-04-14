Pelosi says she would be open to abandoning 9/11-style commission for Capitol riot if efforts remain stalled



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said for the first time that she would be open to establishing a select committee to probe the January 6 riot at the US Capitol if attempts to create an independent 9/11-style commission remain stalled. More in rss.cnn.com »