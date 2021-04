A Black family's property was taken during the Jim Crow era. The county is giving it back, and it's worth millions

A century ago, a Black couple owned a beach resort in Manhattan Beach -- a Southern California town known for its scenic expanse. An inviting soulful energy and the songs of Black entertainers radiated throughout the corridors of the dance hall and lodge.