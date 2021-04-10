A group of Black female writers created a Hallmark card collection to inspire racial resilience



Added: 10.04.2021 9:00 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: greetings.hallmark.com



As a master writer for Hallmark, Melvina Young is well-practiced in keeping a finger on the pulse of her community; making note of the emotions they may need to express, and later translating them into a card. More in rss.cnn.com »