Biden administration will not shut down Dakota Access Pipeline during environmental review, DOJ lawyer tells court



Added: 09.04.2021



Source: www.nytimes.com



The Biden administration will not shut down the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline while an environmental review is conducted, a blow to the environmental and tribal groups that have rallied against the project for years. More in rss.cnn.com »