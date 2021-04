'He really jumped on the Trump train': How a brash Gaetz climbed the ranks in Trump's Washington

Rep. Matt Gaetz, attempting to stare down a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations, is reaching for a familiar, in-your-face strategy perfected over the last four years by the man who fueled his unconventional rise, former President Donald Trump.