Navajo Nation calls on restoration of Bears Ears National Monument during Deb Haaland visit to Utah



More than three years after the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah was drastically shrunk in size, tribal leaders and activists are hopeful that Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland would soon recommend its restoration. More in rss.cnn.com »