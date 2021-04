Added: 08.04.2021 2:18 | 2 views | 0 comments

Jeff Bezos has garnered headlines again for his comments on Amazon's taxes. This time it comes with a twist. Bezos is not defending Amazon against charges leveled by the likes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren over Amazon's less-than-zero federal taxes in 2018. (In 2019, the company paid slightly more than 1% of its profits in taxes.)