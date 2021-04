Less than 40% of fourth-graders are attending full in-person school



Source: www.campusreform.org



The nation's school districts are making strides in their efforts to reopen, but new data shows that many more students are still learning fully remotely than fully in-person. Just 39% of fourth-graders are attending full-time in-person school and just 29% of eighth-graders, according to data released on Wednesday from the Department of Education's National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Students