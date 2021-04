Added: 06.04.2021 20:18 | 9 views | 0 comments

"Thank Black women" has become a familiar refrain from Democratic lawmakers, who are eager to pay lip service to their fiercest, most reliable voting bloc. Black women helped deliver the presidency and the Senate to the Democrats, who ran on the promise of a $15 an hour minimum wage, among other things. Now they must do what they can to deliver on that promise.