Yellen calls for global minimum corporate tax rate



Source: au.finance.yahoo.com



Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for a global minimum corporate tax rate on Monday, a pitch that comes as the Biden administration begins to sell its roughly $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs proposal that would raise US corporate taxes to fund the massive plan. More in rss.cnn.com » Jobs Tags: Taxes