The NFT bubble might be bursting already



Added: 05.04.2021



Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are all the rage. But their popularity may have already peaked. Prices of NFTs, the digital certificates that have taken the art and collectibles world by storm this year, have plunged about 70% from their high point in February. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Tokyo