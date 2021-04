Brooke Baldwin: These women inspired me in the year since Covid-19 knocked me flat



Added: 04.04.2021 20:57 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: news.umiamihealth.org



One year ago this week I sat in a hospital room tapping my fingers impatiently on the cold chair as my doctor told me I would have to wait a few days for the results of my Covid-19 test. Our nation was barely a month into quarantine. The words "pandemic" and "coronavirus" were still new to our vernacular. I was a journalist -- I had to interview a nurse the next day on my show -- and I didn't have time for this Covid thing. More in rss.cnn.com » Women Tags: Hospitals