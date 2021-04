Border apprehensions spiked in March, including a record number of unaccompanied migrant minors



US Customs and Border Protection encountered 171,700 migrants in March, including a record number of unaccompanied minors, far exceeding the prior month's totals and continuing an upward trend dating back to last year, according to preliminary data obtained by CNN. More in rss.cnn.com »