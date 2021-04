Kevin Durant apologizes for Michael Rapaport exchange



Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has apologized to the public for the language he directed at actor and comedian Michael Rapaport in a heated social media exchange publicized earlier this week. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Social media