Biden marks International Transgender Day of Visibility with first-ever presidential proclamation of its kind

Added: 31.03.2021 23:29 | 10 views | 0 comments

â€¢ Pentagon announces policies to abolish Trump admin's transgender military ban â€¢ EPA removes dozens of Trump-appointed advisers from two advisory panels â€¢ DHS to propose 'cyber response and recovery fund' for state and local governments