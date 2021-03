Biden assigns Harris to lead diplomatic efforts in Central America



Added: 30.03.2021 3:18 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.politico.com



President Joe Biden is tasking Vice President Kamala Harris with overseeing efforts with Central American countries to stem the flow of migrants to the US southern border, the first major issue Biden has assigned directly to his No. 2. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: President