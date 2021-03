We can't suspend evictions and foreclosures forever



Source: netrightdaily.com



As the coronavirus shuttered much of the nation's economy last year, policymakers imposed a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures to keep millions of families from losing their homes. As the nation's lockdown dragged on, they extended both, with the eviction moratorium now set to expire this week on March 31st, but likely to be extended again, and the foreclosure moratorium set to expire at the end of June. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Economy