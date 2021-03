Bipartisan panel on Capitol riot in danger as Dems proceed with their own investigation



Added: 26.03.2021 21:12 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.oregonlive.com



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's push to create a bipartisan commission that would investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is in danger as House Democrats turn to their committees to conduct their own sweeping probe as a fallback option, with a bipartisan path to an independent panel appearing elusive. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Democrats