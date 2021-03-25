Killer Mike's Greenwood banking platform raises nearly $40 million in Series A funding



Added: 25.03.2021 12:08 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.washingtoninformer.com



Some of the biggest names in finance are betting big on the success of Greenwood, the digital banking platform introduced last year by co-founders Ryan Glover and rapper/activist Michael "Killer Mike" Render. More in rss.cnn.com »