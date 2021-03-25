The new Normal: How one Midwestern town got swept up in the electric vehicle boom

Added: 24.03.2021 15:18 | 19 views | 0 comments

Mike O'Grady still remembers the fear he felt on Mitsubishi's last day in Normal, Illinois, in 2015. The factory had sat on the outskirts of Normal and its twin city, Bloomington, since 1988.