Sackler family agrees to pay $4.2 billion



Source: dailycaller.com



Purdue Pharma has filed a restructuring plan to dissolve itself and establish a new company dedicated to programs designed to combat the opioid crisis, according to court documents filed Monday. More in rss.cnn.com »