A day in the life of this Los Angeles family shows the challenges of a year of distance learning

Added: 12.03.2021 23:05 | 9 views | 0 comments

Students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the country's second-largest school district, have been attending digital-only classes for a year now. And for one Los Angeles family, remote learning has taken a toll, not the least of which may be their children's future.