With 50 days until the United States is supposed to complete a total withdrawal of troops and personnel from Afghanistan -- a move that a Pentagon report stated could be devastating to "the survival of the Afghan state as we know it" -- the Biden administration is running out of time to decide on a way forward in a country reeling amid an upsurge in violence, endemic corruption, and a floundering economy.