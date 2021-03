Joint Base Andrews intruder roamed for hours before boarding plane



Source: korea.stripes.com



Multiple security failures, including a distracted gate guard, allowed an unauthorized man to illegally enter Joint Base Andrews in Maryland last month, where he roamed around for over five hours before boarding a C-40 military aircraft that's part of a fleet frequently utilized by senior government leaders, according to a new report released Thursday by the Air Force Inspector General. More in rss.cnn.com » Maryland Tags: Government