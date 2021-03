Opinion: Our pandemic nightmare is almost over. We should all thank the US government

One year after it began, the Covid-19 pandemic nightmare is nearly over. With millions of Americans getting vaccinated each day and the imminent passage of the massive American Rescue Plan, we are starting to approach herd immunity, and, in a couple of months the economy will be enjoying rip-roaring growth. Barring any other major unforeseen circumstances, we should be back to full strength within a couple of years.