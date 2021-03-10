Roblox goes public and is instantly worth more than $40 billion

Investors weren't making the trademark "oof" Roblox death sound Wednesday. Shares of the popular video game platform debuted on Wall Street and promptly surged more than 40% to $64.50, valuing the company at about $42 billion.