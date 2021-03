Speedy vaccines are boosting King Dollar



Added: 10.03.2021 14:18 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: kenyanwallstreet.com



Heading into 2021, most of Wall Street was in agreement: the US dollar, which spiked a year ago as Covid-19 sent markets into a tailspin, was poised to stay on the back foot for some time. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: US dollar