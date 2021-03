Record number of kids are in Border Patrol custody and shelter beds are scarce, documents show

The number of unaccompanied migrant children in US Border Patrol facilities, which are akin to jail cells and not intended for kids, has reached dramatic highs, according to internal agency documents reviewed by CNN, underscoring the urgent challenge facing the Biden administration.