Attorney for Cuomo accuser asks NY AG to protect all documents and notes of conversations from 'potential spoilation' by governor's administration

Added: 06.03.2021

The attorney for Charlotte Bennett, who is accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, sent a letter Friday to New York Attorney General Letitia James calling for all documents and notes of conversations related to her client's complaint to be maintained "without alteration."