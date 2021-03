How TikTok made 'WandaVision' must-see TV



Source: consequenceofsound.net



The finale of "WandaVision" premiered Friday, bringing to an end a successful season for Disney+'s first Marvel Studios series — and with it, a parallel drama that has been unfolding on TikTok. For weeks, fans have taken to the short-form video app to theorize about the show's many mysteries, creating countless videos of themselves talking, singing and making memes about the show.