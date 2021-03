Added: 05.03.2021 19:18 | 13 views | 0 comments

Jaime Waydo spent years building self-driving cars at Waymo, and was quick to praise their abilities. The cars already had the experience of 300 years of average driving experience, she said in a 2017 interview. Waymo's self-driving cars could see 360 degrees, she noted, while humans could see about 120 degrees.