Inside the complicated business of disguising 5G equipment



Added: 02.03.2021 22:44 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.kiwicollection.com



For years, artificial cacti have lined the sandy roadsides of North Scottsdale, Arizona. They look real at first glance but tucked inside are antennas and radio equipment that provide 4G LTE wireless connectivity to the area. Large concealment structures like this, which in this case are about 24 feet tall, have become so good it's sometimes hard to tell the real cacti from the fakes.