Suspect charged with hate crime in stabbing attack against Asian man in New York City

Added: 27.02.2021 5:40 | 2 views | 0 comments

A man accused of stabbing a 36-year-old Asian man Thursday evening outside the federal courthouse in Chinatown, New York City, will be charged with attempted murder in the second degree as a hate crime, according to NYPD Detective Arlene Muniz.