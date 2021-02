An artist honors icons by creating Black History Month-themed playing cards



Added: 25.02.2021 19:18 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dallasblaze.com



Kearra Johnson was in her senior year at the University of Missouri when she came up with the concept for what is now known as the Revolution Card Deck -- a deck of playing cards featuring the names and faces of notable Black individuals. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Honda