Biden to nominate 3 to USPS Board of Governors



Added: 25.02.2021 15:17 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced three nominees to fill most of the vacancies on the US Postal Service Board of Governors, fulfilling a promise that the administration would make the board and the agency a priority in the early days of his presidency. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: President