Not as many people are going to TJMaxx. 'Revenge shopping' could help

Added: 24.02.2021 21:35 | 9 views | 0 comments

TJMaxx has taken a hit from the pandemic with fewer people visiting stores and picking up clothing. But the discount giant is betting that customers will re-emerge once they get the Covid-19 vaccine and "revenge" shop to make up for the lost year.