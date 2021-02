Washington Post: Evidence shows police told South Dakota AG involved in fatal crash that victim's glasses were found in his car

A pair of glasses belonging to a man who was fatally struck by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was found in the Republican official's car by detectives investigating the September crash, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, a revelation that led the state's governor to call for his resignation.