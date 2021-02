Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland to face challenges that include links to Biden and Trump

Barring any surprises at his Senate confirmation hearing next week, Judge Merrick Garland appears poised to become President Joe Biden's first attorney general, bringing a longtime jurist with a steadying hand to a department that's teetering between crises.