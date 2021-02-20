Judge: Gunman targeted Justice Sotomayor



US District Court Judge Esther Salas said that a gunman who killed her son and wounded her husband in 2020 had also set his sights on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, according to a CBS News "60 Minutes" report airing Sunday. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Supreme Court