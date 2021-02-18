Citi made a $500 million mistake. Here's how that would play out for regular people

Citigroup lost a court battle Tuesday to claw back $504 million it mistakenly wired to Revlon's lenders in August. But don't get your hopes up that you could keep a chunk of change accidentally placed in your bank account.