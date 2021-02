Added: 18.02.2021 17:53 | 11 views | 0 comments

As Tehran prepares to ban short notice inspections of its nuclear sites in what will be its most egregious violation of the Iran nuclear deal to date, behind the scenes Biden administration officials are making clear they are determined not to succumb to pressure to make imminent concessions or return too quickly to the agreement, a senior administration official and a European diplomat familiar with the ongoing discussions told CNN.