Analysis: Could this be the return of earmarks?



Added: 18.02.2021 3:17 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: easyfitnessworld.com



John Murtha airport is one of those destinations where your plane seems to trundle for hours over miles of taxiways before reaching the terminal. Its powerful radar, vast concrete apron, tall control tower and big jet runways all impress, remnants of a bygone political age, when local pols funneled millions of bucks to white elephants back home. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Elephants