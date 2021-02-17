How Wendy's is heating up the chicken sandwich wars



Added: 17.02.2021 23:18 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.seriouseats.com



Wendy's is heating up the fried chicken sandwich wars â€” quite literally this time. The newest entrant into the poultry clash is a JalapeÃ±o Popper Sandwich, a spicy spin on the classic creation. More in rss.cnn.com »